Travelling in style - Carlow GAA launch new team bus 02 February 2017





The Carlow GAA bus ©@Carlow_GAA The Carlow GAA bus ©@Carlow_GAA

Carlow’s inter-county stars are set to travel around in style after the county board launched its new team bus this evening.

Today’s launch took place at Newatch Cullen Park with Carlow GAA’s official travel partners JJ Kavanagh & Sons, which has five different bases throughout Leinster.

They are not the only county who travel in style as Roscommon also have a bus, which they bought and is painted in the county colours.

The Roscommon bus