Fitzgibbon Cup: WIT and LIT impress 02 February 2017





WIT's Shane Ryan celebrates scoring a goal.

©INPHO WIT's Shane Ryan celebrates scoring a goal.©INPHO

University of Limerick maintained their perfect start to the Fitzgibbon Cup with a comprehensive 2-21 to 2-12 win over tournament hosts NUI Galway.

Goals from Tipperary ace John McGrath (1-5) and Stephen Bennett worked to the oracle for the Limerick students on home turf, as they increased a four-point lead at half-time (1-10 to 0-9) to 12 by the final whistle.

Waterford’s Bennett, who also contributed 1-5 over the hour, struck his side’s second major in the early stages of the second-half and despite goals from Niall Mitchell and Sam Conlon at the other end, it was the home side that sealed the deal via the points of Bennett, McGrath and Gearoid Hegarty as they advance to the quarter-finals.

DIT also secured a comfortable 3-15 to 0-10 win over GMIT this afternoon to edge closer to the knock-out stages, while Cork IT, who were beaten by UL last week, claimed victory over DCU-St Pats on a 1-14 to 0-6 score-line.

Elsewhere, Maynooth University scored a huge 4-23 to 1-7 win over Ulster University in Jordanstown and UCC had a second-half goal from Mark O’Brien to spare over UCD in a low-scoring affair at Belfield, where it finished 1-8 to 1-5 in favour of the visitors.

Three games were down for decision in the 7pm throw ins.

One of which saw Waterford IT run out impressive 16 point winners over Trinity College. The first half ended with the Dublin based side only five points in arrears but there was no joy for them in the second period as WIT eased to a 4-15 to 1-8 scoreline.

Elsewhere at the DCU Sportsgrounds, Limerick IT defeated DCU on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-15. This was a closely fought contest throughout with eventual winners LIT trailing at half-time by four points 0-4 to 0-8. But goals proved decisive in the end as they won by three.

It ended all square in the final game of the evening at IT Carlow as the hosts drew with last years winners Mary I. Both teams racking up a tally of 0-18.

University of Limerick - D McCarthy; M Casey, B Troy, L O’Connor; B Heffernan, J Forde, D Fitzgerald (0-2); A McGuane, L Lyons (0-1); T Morrissey (0-1), G Hegarty (0-4), K Hehir (0-2); S Bennett (1-5), M Mullins (0-1), J McGrath (1-5, 0-4f). Subs: D Gleeson for G Hegarty, J P Lucey for K Hehir, R Lynch for M Mullins, G Ryan for M Casey.

NUI Galway - C Tuohy; C Ryan, B Fitzpatrick, C Cosgrove; M Connelly, C Cleary (0-1f), G Forde; I Fox, O Donnellan (0-1); N Mitchell (1-5, 0-5f), K McHugo (0-2), G Hennelly (0-2, 1f); C Whelan, S Conlon (1-1), G Loughnane. Subs: S Moloney for G Forde, S Barrett for G Loughnane, P McCrann for I Fox, J Cummins for G Hennelly.

Referee - J McCormack.

**

DIT - S Brennan; P O’Reilly, T Doyle, S McClelland; J Kelly, J Guiney (0-2), C Byrne (0-1); B Maher (0-3), C Taylor (0-1); R Greville (0-3, 1'65), D McNicholas (1-4, 1-2f), R Curley (0-1); N Walsh, L Blanchfield (1-0), M Lee. Subs: S Keating (1-0) for L Blanchfield, M Murphy for N Walsh, E O’Hehir for B Maher.

GMIT - C Slevin (0-1pen); C Reilly, D Cronin, S Bannon; B Toohey, R Doyle, L Kelly; D Conroy, J Mooney; J Forde, I Creaven, A Ward (0-6f); J Mannion, D Mangan (0-2), E McEvoy (0-1). Subs: E Ruane for S Bannon, E Fallon for J Forde, R Cahill for A Ward.

Referee - K McGeeney.

**

Cork IT - P Collins; D Hartnett, D Fanning, E Healy; K Galvin, C O’Neill, D Noonan; J Buckley (0-1), J Good; J O’Neill (0-2), M Kearney (1-6, 1-0pen, 0-4f), A Coffey (0-3, 1f); C Keane, M Cahalane, T O’Connor (0-1). Subs: C Kingston (0-1) for C Keane, K Duggan for T O’Connor.

DCU-St Pats - K Dunphy; R Tubrid, D O’Shea, J Barun; C Brady, B McDowell, G Malone; R Fitzpatrick, N Mullins; P Spellacy (0-1), B Ryan (0-5f), S Morrissey; J Firman, O Storey, C Breathnach. Subs: F Curran for J Barun, G Kelly for C Breathnach, A Cox for R Fitzpatrick.

Referee - J Keane.

**

Maynooth University - B Hogan; E Moloney, P Smith, M Campion; K Sheridan, P Deegan, R Donohue; C Breen, D Burke (0-2); D Egerton (1-0), P Walsh (0-5), N Kenny (1-0); B Molloy (1-13, 0-7f, 0-1'65), MJ Lawlor (0-2), E Kenny (1-0). Subs: G Egan for C Breen, S O’Brien (0-1) for E Kenny, E Lawless for E Moloney, F Bass for MJ Lawlor.

UUJ - S Doherty; A Orchin, G Walsh, T O Ciaran; T Burns, C Johnson, R Brannigan; M Dudley (0-1), J McGreevy; K Rice (0-1), D McKernan, J Connolly (0-1); N McKeague (1-2), D Nugent (0-2, 1f), A Dooey. Subs: L Dunphy for K Rice, R Gillen for N McKeague.

Referee - K Brady.

**

UCC - D Desmond; I Kenny, C Spillane, S Roche; S Kennedy, C Gleeson, R Cahalane; J Barron, M Breen; M O’Brien (1-1), T Devine, G O’Brien (0-1); A Cadogan (0-1), J O’Flynn (0-1), R O’Shea (0-3, 2f). Subs: C O’Leary (0-1) for M Breen, A Spillane for J O’Flynn, E Gunning for C Spillane, C Roche for G O’Brien.

UCD - D Holohan; E Hayden, P Hannon, C MacGabhann (0-2); H Lawlor, T de Burca, C Buckley; C O’Callaghan, J O’Connor; J Maher, C Cronin, P Guinan; O O’Rorke, L Scanlon, DJ Foran (1-3, 0-2f, 0-1'65). Subs: S Quirke for O O’Rorke, JJ Ryan for J Maher, B Quigley for C MacGabhann, T Phelan for P Guinan.

Referee - A Devine.

**

Waterford IT - M Fanning; W Hahessy, J Henderson, S Donohoe; C O’Brien, J O’Dwyer (0-1), T Fox (0-2); C Lyons (0-1), P Walsh (0-1); S Murphy, A Gleeson (0-1f), S McNulty (0-2); S Ryan (2-0), G Lane, L McGrath (0-7, 5f). Subs: J O’Connor (1-0) for G Lane, A Joyce (1-0) for S Murphy, C Nevin for S Ryan.

Trinity College - E Skelly; J O’Neill, D O’Donoghue, C Keating; F O Riain Broin, M Malone, D Williams; C O Dulaing, C O’Sullivan (1-6, 1-0sl, 0-6f); D Butler, N Redmond, C O Riain Broin; E Kelly (0-1), C O’Carroll (0-1), S Ryan. Sub: S O’Connor for D Williams.

Referee - J Keenan.