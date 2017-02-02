Team news: Two debuts for Rossies 02 February 2017





Roscommon boss Kevin McStay has named two debutants in his starting 15 for Sunday’s National League opener against Tyrone in Omagh.

Colm Lavin starts his first league game in goal for the Rossies, while Tulsk midfielder Tadgh O’Rourke also debuts at centre-field alongside Kevin Higgins for the Division 1 clash.

Sean McDermott starts on ‘the 40’ in what will be his 158th appearance for Roscommon and Ciaran Murtagh captains the side from left corner-forward.

Throw-in at Healy Park is at 2pm.

Roscommon (FL Div 1 v Tyrone): Colm Lavin; David Murray, Thomas Featherston, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Sean Mullooly, Conor Devaney; Kevin Higgins, Tadgh O’Rourke; Niall Daly, Sean McDermott, Enda Smith; Donie Smith, Ultan Harney, Ciaran Murtagh.

