McCurry still haunted by Mayo miss 02 February 2017





Tyrone's Darren McCurry.

Tyrone forward Darren McCurry says his late miss against Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final is “a big motivation” for him this season.

After the fancied Ulster champions had missed three late chances to draw the game level, the Edendork sharpshooter had what looked like an ideal opportunity to earn his side a replay before snatching at it and watching it sail wide as Mayo held on for the one-point win.

“You have to look back at those things. I kind of blamed myself for a couple of weeks after that because 99 times out of 100 I’d put that over with my eyes closed,” McCurry told The Irish News.

“To miss that there when you’re meant to kick it over – that’s my job – it really did me.

“You can say that other people missed but at the end of the day, I should’ve put that over the bar.”

The Westerners would go on to defeat Tipperary to advance to the All-Ireland final against Dublin and McCurry says he can’t help but wonder what might have been if he’d forced a rematch that afternoon in Croke Park.

“Who knows what would’ve happened after that?

“That’s what makes me come back, that’s why this year I really am hungry. Feeling that feeling, if I had put the work in at the start of the year, that might have gone over.

“It’s a big motivation for me and this year, if I get that shot, I’m not going to miss it.”

