FL Division 1 preview: a Dublin five-in-a-row?

Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Donnchadh Walsh of Kerry at the launch of the 2017 Allianz Football Leagues.

This weekend sees the 86th National Football League campaign get underway, with champions Dublin chasing their 13th Division 1 crown.

The Dubs open their fourth consecutive title defence away to 25/1 outsiders Cavan and it’ll be interesting to see the selection Jim Gavin opts for at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Cavan, whom were promoted under Terry Hyland last year after five wins on the bounce, have a new man over them this year in Tyrone native Mattie McGleenan, who has been citing Sunday’s showdown with the All-Ireland champions since the beginning of his tenure.

With four away games on their schedule, the Breffni men are facing an uphill battle and while an upset on Sunday isn’t completely out of the question, as Dublin’s starters gradually make their return, it’s more than likely that both these sides are headed on contrasting paths.

The same could be said for Tyrone and Roscommon in a couple of weeks’ time as the two teams face off in Omagh, where the Ulster champions will be keen to lay down a marker upon their return to Division One.

Key forward Connor McAliskey has been ruled out for the Red Hands’ entire campaign, but they still have plenty of weapons in their arsenal to do sufficient damage to any side in the country and their meeting with the champions at Croke Park should be interesting to say the least.

After flattering upon their return to Division One last year, Roscommon fell flat in the champions – nearly crashing in New York in the first round before losing out to Galway (after a replay) and Clare.

It’s a large part of the reason why Kevin McStay’s charges are 5/6 to be relegated down to Division 2, with Donegal next down the line at 11/8 after their recent wave of retirements.

The Tir Chonaill men must welcome Kerry to Letterkenny in round one before travelling to Roscommon, hosting Dublin and then travelling to Cavan. Four points (at least) are likely to be required by somewhere in those rounds for Rory Gallagher’s charges before heading down the home stretch.

It all kicks off on Saturday night in Castlebar when Mayo play host to Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan side. Both teams suffered their respective disappointments during 2016 and you get the feeling the that the Westerners will want to give their supporters plenty to cheer about in the coming season.

Conor McManus is still the Farney men’s salient figure up front and as long as the Clontibret ace is available to them they’ll remain a constant threat. His 0-12 tally against Dublin in last year’s competition illustrated that as well as anything.

Winners: Dublin

Relegation: Cavan and Roscommon

Round One fixtures:

Saturday 4 February

Allianz FL Division 1

Mayo v Monaghan, MacHale Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Sunday 5 February

Allianz FL Division 1

Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm - TG4

Donegal v Kerry, Letterkenny, 2pm

Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, 2pm

Outright winner odds:

Dublin 5/4

Kerry 7/2

Mayo 9/2

Tyrone 9/2

Donegal 16/1

Monaghan 16/1

Cavan 25/1

Roscommon 25/1

