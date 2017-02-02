Injured Mackey back in Cavan fold 02 February 2017





Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has confirmed that ace forward Cian Mackey has returned to the squad ahead of their National League campaign.

Mackey was believed to have ruled himself out of any inter-county action this season, having moved to London for work purposes.

However, McGleenan confirmed that the Castlerahan playmaker will be at his disposal once he recovers from injury.

“Cian Mackey has returned to the squad but is injured as well at the minute, he’s in rehab for that injury,” McGleenan is quoted saying in The Anglo-Celt.

“He picked up a strain so we have to look after him now, get him up to speed. There’s a huge difference between training on your own to actually training as part of a team.”

