Crowley: we've been lucky with retirements

Kerry's Peter Crowley.

Kerry defender Peter Crowley believes the Kingdom’s recent high-profile retirements have been timed perfectly.

Aidan O’Mahony and Marc Ó Sé – holders of 10 All-Ireland medals between them - both confirmed to manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice that they would be hanging up their boots ahead of the 2017 campaign, while the likes of Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy are set to soldier on for another season.

Crowley feels that not having to deal with a barrage of departures at once will serve the squad well going forward.

“We’ve been lucky they’ve gone gradually and we haven’t had to deal with a mass exodus at any stage,” he told the Irish Daily Star.

“It started I suppose with Tomás (Ó Sé), Declan (O’Sullivan), then you’ve had Marc and Aidan gone. They’ve staggered it well, which has helped us as a group that we haven’t had to deal with a massive vacuum of leadership.

“But, what it does mean is that fellas my age group – myself, Paul (Geaney), James (O’Donoghue), Paul Murphy, Enright, all these fellas – we all have to stand up and become the mainstays in the team now.

“And show that we can drive it on now and do what the boys have done for the last 15 years really.”

