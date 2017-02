Video: January Score of the Month 02 February 2017





The Top 10 contenders for Score of the Month in January have been compiled by Jerome Quinn Media and his team.

There are outstanding scores from the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, as well as from the McGurk Cup Hurling Tournament in Belfast, the Lidl National Football League and the Ulster U-21 Tournament at Creggan Kickhams.

Pick your favourite!