Wee County have nothing to fear - Byrne 02 February 2017





Louth's Declan Byrne with Eamon Wallace and Cillian O'Sullivan Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann Louth's Declan Byrne with Eamon Wallace and Cillian O'Sullivan Meath during the O'Byrne Cup semi final at Pairc Tailteann

Declan Byrne says Louth have nothing to fear when they open their Division Three account away to Laois on Saturday night.

Two divisions separated these teams last year but they are both in the third tier now on merit and the Wee County - beaten by Dublin in Sunday's O'Byrne Cup final - are bidding to start their league campaign with a precious away win.

"We'll pick ourselves up and get back at it and next week is more important at the end of the day," St Mochtas ace Byrne told The Drogheda Independent. "It's so important that we get two points below in Laois.

"We don't have anything to fear down there and we know one bad performance doesn't make a bad team, so we'll concentrate on that now.

"The games have been coming thick and fast but you wouldn't have it any other way. Competitive games is what we're looking for."

