Video: Worst club team in Ireland backs CPA! 02 February 2017





The Show is now available for bookings for a Spring Tour The Show is now available for bookings for a Spring Tour

They haven’t won a game in more than six years but St Mungo’s Luganulk have given their unequivocal backing to the Club Players Association!

The fictional club team was created by comedic actors Grimes & McKee for a hilarious GAA Comedy Show which has played to sell-out crowds and rave reviews in the last few years.

"We don’t have a county player at the minute," says the St Mungo’s Chairman, "because we are stuck at the bottom of Division 4! But we fully endorse the CPA."

The Show is now available for bookings for a Spring Tour, anywhere in Ireland or further afield. Contact Jerome Quinn for details on email - jeromequinn@yahoo.com