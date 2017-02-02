Hughes backs 'great manager' McGleenan 02 February 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Monaghan midfield star Darren Hughes predicts his former club manager Mattie McGleenan to be a success with Cavan.

McGleenan guided Hughes’ native Scotstown to three senior championship titles during a four-year stint with the club and is currently gearing up for his first National League campaign as a manager with the Breffni County in Division One, which starts against Dublin on Sunday.

"He's a great manager, he's proved that over the years," Hughes is quoted saying in the Irish Independent. "It's not just by chance that we've reached four finals in a row with him, won three of them after coming from only (reaching) one final previous to that in 25 years.

"He had a good nucleus of players coming through, but we still needed a manager and he's a great man manager. He had different tactics and done different things and had us believing that we could go out and win every game. We went out and lost to Crossmaglen in an Ulster club final and we went into that game with no doubt we could win it.

"I have no doubt he'll do well with Cavan, he'll bring a different style of play and best of luck to him."

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.