Clare's Cleary predicts success for Wexford under Fitzgerald 02 February 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with his backroom staff.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with his backroom staff.

by Daragh Small

Clare hurler Conor Cleary expects Wexford to have ‘instant success’ under his former manager Davy Fitzgerald.

The 23-year-old Kilmaley centre-back, who made his senior championship debut last year, believes Fitzgerald’s professional approach can make all the difference.

Wexford have not won a Leinster title since 2004, and their last All-Ireland success came way back in 1996. However Fitzgerald won an All-Ireland title in his second year as Clare manager in 2013 and Cleary believes Wexford's long wait for silverware could soon be over.

“I would say it will work out very well for Davy at Wexford. He is an excellent coach, very professional and very organised, and I am sure he will bring that professionalism to Wexford. The enthusiasm he has too, is bound to drive them on as well.

“There could be instant success like Clare got under him. The one thing you know with Davy is that he is always going to be professional and he will always have a good team with him.

“He is tactically very good and I am sure Wexford are going to have a very good year with him this year. The best of luck to him down there and I am sure there will be no fear of him down in Wexford.”

Bt Cleary, who is captain of the NUI Galway Fitzgibbon Cup team which takes on UL in Limerick today (THURS), thinks Clare will also thrive in Fitzgerald’s absence this season.

The new management duo of Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have taken over and he says their experience of guiding Clare to three consecutive U-21 titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014 could play a big part in future success.

“We had a very management team last year as well, but this year a lot of the lads had Donal and Gerry at U-21 level as well, so they would know the players even before they start,” said Cleary.

“They were joint-managers at U-21 level and that always worked out very well for us. They feed off each other and work so well together.

“It helps that they have won so much at underage. For the lads that had them there is a great dynamic there, and everyone has great respect for them.

“And anyone who wasn’t involved with them at underage level and is on the panel now, would have great respect for what they have done before.

“But we are just enjoying it. It was a very good set-up last year, and it is another very good set-up this year so it is really down to the players to deliver on the field really.”