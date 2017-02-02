McBrearty can't see Kerry clash getting nasty 02 February 2017





Kerry's Pa Kilkenny and Paddy McBrearty of Donegal.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kerry's Pa Kilkenny and Paddy McBrearty of Donegal.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

by Orla Bannon



Take a couple of big scalps in the Allianz Football League and opinions will quickly change about Donegal, Paddy McBrearty.

Experience has been lost from the dressing-room due to retirements while Leo McLoone, Odhran MacNiallais and Anthony Thompson have opted out of the panel for now.

The demise of the 2012 All-Ireland champions has been predicted, yet any suggestion that being in transition will weaken their position doesn't sit well with their inside forward.

“People on the outside might say that and not think before they speak, but as players we're very confident the way things are going,” he said at yesterday's launch of the Allianz Leagues in Belfast.

“We've been in the last six Ulster finals in a row.

“Success breeds success and you become even hungrier. We're really happy with where we're at at the minute.

“As a squad we're all united and want to prove to each other we're in this together.

“The majority of leaders are still there in Michael (Murphy), Karl (Lacey) and Frank (McGlynn) and we've already achieved our first goal for the season, which was integrating the young lads.

“We have Kerry, Dublin, Monaghan and Tyrone all at home in the Allianz League so it's exciting times for Donegal to be honest.

“One win over a big team and people will have a different view of Donegal.”

Sunday's opening Allianz Football League fixture sees Donegal host Kerry in Letterkenny.

Last year's ugly scenes in Tralee saw both teams finish with 14 players. Fines of 5,000 euro each were later imposed by the CCCC along with a one-match ban for Donegal fullback Neil McGee.

McBrearty admits he was lucky not to see red himself but expects no repeat of those hostilities on Sunday.

“I don't get involved in scuffles but I did that day and I don't know why.

“We didn't go out to set that tone but from the first 10 seconds there was a schmozzle.

“I was involved in an incident with Aidan O'Mahony underneath the stand. I was probably lucky enough to get away with it.

“It is good when you have a rivalry with Kerry, but it was soon forgotten. I can't see it happening again.”

February is usually a good time to play the Kingdom, famed for their slow start.

Under Eamonn Fizmaurice they lost their first four league games in 2013 and again lost their opening three matches a year later.

However McBrearty has taken their McGrath Cup victory over Limerick last month as a sign they want to hit the ground running this year.

“They seem to have a more serious attitude towards it and are integrating a lot of younger lads.

“They're going to come to Letterkenny wanting to make their mark.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.