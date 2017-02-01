Westmeath veteran Glennon in 'peak condition' 01 February 2017





Westmeath's Denis Glennon.

Westmeath's Denis Glennon.

Westmeath boss Tom Cribbin has described Denis Glennon as “a bit exceptional” ahead of his side’s upcoming National League campaign.

The Tyrrellspass man is set to embark on his 15th season with the Lake men this Sunday as they take on Carlow in Mullingar in their Division Four opener and Cribbin says he’s delighted to have the 33-year-old at his disposal, along with a raft of new players recently brought into the set-up.

"There are a variety of players coming in or back to us from different backgrounds and they all have to be looked at individually," Cribbin told RTE Sport.



"But Denis is a bit exceptional to the rule because he keeps himself in such incredible condition. You wouldn't believe the condition he is in.

"He doesn't look 33 and you would never think he has 14 years’ service given to the county because his fitness levels are different to everyone else's.

"He is in peak condition in terms of body fat, stamina, strength and speed and he is helped by the fact that he has had no major injuries along the way. He will be a huge addition to us.

"Denis was away last year and he had a lot going on - he got married, they had a baby and he was probably not sure if he could give a commitment.

"But he obviously felt there was one more good year in him. I would say there is one more year at the very least - with the shape he is in he could go for a few more years yet."