GAA revenue tops €100m during 2016 01 February 2017





Croke Park during the All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dubin and Mayo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Croke Park during the All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dubin and Mayo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gate receipts in the GAA saw a jump of 12% in 2016, despite a fall of 5% in attendances during the All-Ireland championships.

Over €30m was recorded in gate receipts last year, which is a rise from the €26.7m taken in during 2015, and the increase has helped contribute to the Association’s revenue topping €100m.

The All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dublin and Mayo in October is thought to have contributed to the increase, along with the hurling semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford in August.

During 2016 the Association’s income amounted to a figure of €100,986,508 with a net surplus of €3,109,549 after expenses.

The revenue breakdown from last year is as follows:

Gate receipts – €30,110,910

Box, premium & catering – €27,718,207

Sponsorship & media – €19,717,759

Insurance premiums – €10,680,674

Stadium hire – €4,317,624

Other income – €8,441,334