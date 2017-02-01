GAA revenue tops €100m during 2016
01 February 2017
Croke Park during the All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dubin and Mayo.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Gate receipts in the GAA saw a jump of 12% in 2016, despite a fall of 5% in attendances during the All-Ireland championships.
Over €30m was recorded in gate receipts last year, which is a rise from the €26.7m taken in during 2015, and the increase has helped contribute to the Association’s revenue topping €100m.
The All-Ireland SFC final replay between Dublin and Mayo in October is thought to have contributed to the increase, along with the hurling semi-final replay between Kilkenny and Waterford in August.
During 2016 the Association’s income amounted to a figure of €100,986,508 with a net surplus of €3,109,549 after expenses.
The revenue breakdown from last year is as follows:
Gate receipts – €30,110,910
Box, premium & catering – €27,718,207
Sponsorship & media – €19,717,759
Insurance premiums – €10,680,674
Stadium hire – €4,317,624
Other income – €8,441,334