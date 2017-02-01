Harte supports proposals to change GAA calendar 01 February 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Mickey Harte has backed GAA director general Paraic Duffy’s proposals to alter the GAA calendar.

The Tyrone boss is supporting Duffy’s plans to condense the inter-county season and replace the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with a round-robin series instead.

“I think there’s been a lot of thought put into all the re-structuring. I think it’s a very realistic attempt to change things for the better for the club player,” Harte told The Irish News.

He went on to add: “Anything that adds more game opportunities for clubs at this time of year is a good thing.

“People need to take stock – this can only be fixed in stages. You can’t just re-write the script to say: ‘There’s the simple solution’.

“Step by step people will try to accommodate and facilitate all aspects of our Association. I think that’s what headquarters are trying to do at the minute.”