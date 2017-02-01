Crokes drawn against Austin Stacks in Kerry SFC
01 February 2017
Kerry's Kieran Donaghy, Colm Cooper and James O'Donoghue.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
The draw for this year’s Kerry senior football championship has seen All-Ireland club hopefuls Dr Crokes drawn against 2014 champions Austin Stacks.
Last night’s draw in Tralee paired the two giants together, with Killarney Legion set to play Dingle, Rathmore taking on Kilcummin and Kerins O’Rahilly’s facing Kenmare.
The full club championship draw is as follows:
Senior Football Championship:
Rathmore V Kilcummin
Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks
Killarney Legion V Dingle
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kenmare
Intermediate Football Championship:
Glenflesk V Brosna
Spa V Castleisland Desmonds
Glenbeigh/Glencar V St Michael's Foilmore
An Ghaeltacht V Gneeveguilla
Waterville V Templenoe
Currow V St Mary's
Ardfert V John Mitche'ls
Milltown/Castlemaine V Laune Rangers
Junior Premier Football Championship:
Piarsaigh Na Dromada V Renard
Listowel Emmet's V Annascaul
Ballymacelligott V Fossa
Churchill V Ballydonoghue
St Senan's V Firies
Skellig Rangers V St Pat's Blennerville
Na Gaeil V Beaufort
Finuge V Keel
Junior Football Championship:
Preliminary Round
Kilgarvan V Ballylongford
Ballyduff V Knocknagoshel
Round 1 Draw
Tarbert V Moyvane
Duagh V The Winners of Kilgarvan V Ballylongford
Asdee V Listry
Cordal V Beale
Castlegregory V Scartaglin
Lispole V Cromane
Valentia V Tuosist
The winners of Ballyduff V Knocknagoshel VSneem/Derrynane