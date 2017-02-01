Crokes drawn against Austin Stacks in Kerry SFC 01 February 2017





Kerry's Kieran Donaghy, Colm Cooper and James O'Donoghue.

The draw for this year’s Kerry senior football championship has seen All-Ireland club hopefuls Dr Crokes drawn against 2014 champions Austin Stacks.

Last night’s draw in Tralee paired the two giants together, with Killarney Legion set to play Dingle, Rathmore taking on Kilcummin and Kerins O’Rahilly’s facing Kenmare.

The full club championship draw is as follows:

Senior Football Championship:

Rathmore V Kilcummin

Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks

Killarney Legion V Dingle

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kenmare

Intermediate Football Championship:

Glenflesk V Brosna

Spa V Castleisland Desmonds

Glenbeigh/Glencar V St Michael's Foilmore

An Ghaeltacht V Gneeveguilla

Waterville V Templenoe

Currow V St Mary's

Ardfert V John Mitche'ls

Milltown/Castlemaine V Laune Rangers

Junior Premier Football Championship:

Piarsaigh Na Dromada V Renard

Listowel Emmet's V Annascaul

Ballymacelligott V Fossa

Churchill V Ballydonoghue

St Senan's V Firies

Skellig Rangers V St Pat's Blennerville

Na Gaeil V Beaufort

Finuge V Keel

Junior Football Championship:

Preliminary Round

Kilgarvan V Ballylongford

Ballyduff V Knocknagoshel

Round 1 Draw

Tarbert V Moyvane

Duagh V The Winners of Kilgarvan V Ballylongford

Asdee V Listry

Cordal V Beale

Castlegregory V Scartaglin

Lispole V Cromane

Valentia V Tuosist

The winners of Ballyduff V Knocknagoshel VSneem/Derrynane