Whyte honoured to lead Deise 01 February 2017





Waterford's Paul Whyte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Paul Whyte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

New Waterford captain Paul Whyte is looking forward to leading the side out in the opening round of the NFL.

Waterford entertain London at Lemybrien this Sunday afternoon and the new skipper is eager to gain promotion from Division Four.

“It’s a nice honour to captain your county. I had no second thoughts about it, I said yes straight away,” said Whyte.

“Last year, we shot ourselves in the foot; we weren’t fit going into our first two league games and that’s ultimately what beat us.

“If we can get the levels up, they’re two vital games (London and Wicklow). If you get two wins, you’re in the driving seat. We’re treating it like championship more so than league.”

