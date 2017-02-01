Whyte honoured to lead Deise

01 February 2017

Waterford's Paul Whyte.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

New Waterford captain Paul Whyte is looking forward to leading the side out in the opening round of the NFL.

Waterford entertain London at Lemybrien this Sunday afternoon and the new skipper is eager to gain promotion from Division Four.

“It’s a nice honour to captain your county. I had no second thoughts about it, I said yes straight away,” said Whyte.

“Last year, we shot ourselves in the foot; we weren’t fit going into our first two league games and that’s ultimately what beat us.

“If we can get the levels up, they’re two vital games (London and Wicklow). If you get two wins, you’re in the driving seat. We’re treating it like championship more so than league.”
 

 



Most Read Stories

Brady: I'll manage Mayo to win an All-Ireland

Mulligan makes London club switch

O'Mara quits Cavan panel

FL Division 2 preview: the most competitive of them all

Wexford put county board meeting ban in place

Rebels quintet ruled out for first two league games


Android app on Google Play