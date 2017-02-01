FL Division 2 preview: the most competitive of them all 01 February 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh lifts the Allianz FL Division 2 trophy in 2016 ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh lifts the Allianz FL Division 2 trophy in 2016 ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

If there’s a division where any team could beat the other this season it’s most likely Division 2.

Things are that airtight in the second tier that it’s outsiders for promotion Clare are priced at just 7/1 to be playing Division 1 football in 2018.

The Banner men have no easy start either, journeying all the way up to Derry for round one, but it’s the meeting of Galway and Cork in Salthill that could end up shaping things here.

The Rebels are favourites (4/6) for an immediate return to top flight league status but face a difficult start - to say the least - away to the Connacht champions, after which they travel to Kildare.

Galway narrowly missed out on promotion last year but made up for it in their province come mid-summer and will be keen to make up for the disappointment of their All-Ireland quarter-final upset against Tipperary.

Under new manager Andy McEntee, Meath looked to be flying in the O’Byrne Cup prior to a shock semi-final loss against Louth and should be well-geared up for a first round derby against the Lilywhites in Navan.

It all kicks off with an Ulster derby on Saturday night when Pete McGrath brings Fermanagh to face his native Down in Newry.

Down lost all their league outings last year before being relegated and will be eager for a flying start against the Erne men, whom held their own well in the second tier in 2016 off the back of some impressive home performances. They’ll want to repeat the trick again this season with Galway and Derry both coming to Enniskillen.

Derry were another side in the frame for promotion last year, before collapsing in the latter rounds, and aren’t likely to take Clare for granted in round one.

The Banner men took the Division Three title off the back of a deserved promotion last year, before becoming one of the stories of the championship with a deep run in the qualifiers which saw them ousting Roscommon. A trip to Celtic Park marks a tough start to their competitive campaign and expect the Oak Leafers to make sure of that.

Promotion tips: Galway and Derry

Relegation: Clare and Down

Round 1 fixtures:

Saturday 4 February

Allianz FL Division 2

Down v Fermanagh, Pairc Esler, 7pm - eir Sport

Sunday 5 February

Allianz FL Division 2

Derry v Clare, Celtic Park, 2pm

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Changes from 2016: Clare and Kildare made the leap up from Division Three, with Down and Cork dropping down from the top flight.

Odds to be promoted:

Cork 4/6

Galway 5/4

Meath 2/1

Kildare 5/2

Derry 3/1

Down 4/1

Fermanagh 5/1

Clare 7/1