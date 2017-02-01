Castlebar is no place to experiment - O'Rourke 01 February 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

by John P Graham



Monaghan boss Malachy O’Rourke believes his side couldn’t be facing a tougher start to their National League campaign this weekend.

The Farney men travel to take on Mayo on Saturday night in their Division One opener and O’Rourke, who experimented with his squad during the McKenna Cup, is expecting a stern test from last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists.

“We have decisions to make now about the panel because we looked at quite a few players in the McKenna Cup and some of the more inexperienced players got game time, but then you have to be conscious that you need to get your experienced players up to speed as well,” said O’Rourke.

“I’d also have to say that an away game against Mayo is not a time for experimenting, it’s a time for looking to the tried and trusted, to players who have been here before, players who have the physical and mental strength and the experience for big occasions like this.

“At the same time there will be a number of young lads in who gained some experience over the last 12 months or so, but overall it will be the tried and trusted.

“We’re also not at full strength at the moment, Dessie Mone will be out for six to eight weeks following his injury against Derry. He had an operation earlier this week and Vinny Corey is not just fully recovered from injury either, Desmond Ward is also carrying an injury and Jack McCarron is out for the moment and it will be a little while before they are back, so we are not working from a full panel at this moment in time.”

The Derrylin native has also called on Farney fans to turn out in strong numbers at MacHale Park, where throw-in time is scheduled for 7.00pm.

“I would also hope though that we bring a good strong contingent of supporters to Mayo on Saturday evening and in fairness the Monaghan supporters travel in great numbers,” he said.

“It can make an awful lot of difference and mean an awful lot to the players particularly at times when you come under pressure in games like this, because the supporters can play a part then and get behind the team and lift things, so hopefully we will have a big crowd there and that we will give them something to shout about.”