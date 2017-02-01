O'Keeffe set for spell on sidelines 01 February 2017





Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath has revealed that goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe is set to miss the early part of the NHL campaign.

O’Keeffe suffered a cut to his arm that was since infected and although he did the warm up against Kerry in the Munster SHL, the Ballygunner clubman will miss the early rounds of the league.

“The cut was infected and the cut has to heal naturally which means it can’t be stitched. The sweat of any physical activity can risk further infection,” McGrath revealed to the Waterford News & Star.

“It’s something we have to monitor; he did a small bit at the weekend. He probably won’t feature in the first couple of rounds of the league but we were going with a split decision anyway this year with the keepers.

“We had a definite plan or two, two and one for the games. We were going to stick with that process no matter what the noise from the outside was or how we were going from game to game. We’re going to continue to create harmony in our squad by using our squad.”