Sigerson Cup quarter-final pairings: Holders to travel to Jordanstown 01 February 2017





UCD manager John Divilly.

The quarter-final pairings for the Sigerson Cup have been confirmed after the round 1 games concluded yesterday.

Holders UCD must travel to Belfast to take on Martin McHugh's UUJ on their home turf in Jordanstown in what is the outstanding last eight clash.

Following their 23-point dismantling of DCU-St Patricks, UCC now face IT Carlow away while beaten finalists last year DCU will entertain St Mary's at home.

The last remaining tie sees UL play host to DIT, who were winners over Athlone IT last night.

The games have been scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday 8 February

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

UUJ v UCD, Jordanstown, 2pm

IT Carlow v UCC, IT Carlow, 2pm

DCU v St Mary's, DCU Sportsgrounds, 2pm



Thursday 9 February

Sigerson Cup quarter-final

UL v DIT, UL Grounds, 2pm