Seó Spóirt returns to TG4 for a 11th season this Friday 01 February 2017





Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith Seo Spóirt presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide with On the Road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith

This Spring, and for a 11th consecutive season, Seó Spóirt returns to your TV screens on TG4 and will be presented by Kerry All Ireland Winning Captain, Dara Ó Cinnéide.

The show will preview the kick- off of the new season of Gaelic Games, RBS 6 Nations and the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Dara will be joined weekly at TG4 headquarters by well known players and managers such as, Tomás Ó Sé, Ray Silke, Diarmuid Lyng, John Allen, Darragh Ó Sé, Ciarán Kilkenny, Gary Brennan, Caoimhín Ó Casaide, Paul Galvin, Dónal O’Grady, Charlie Vernon, Jack O’Connor, Joe Connolly, Mark Harte, Paddy Kelly, Ger Loughnane, and many more...

On the road reporter Gemma Ní Chionnaith will once again travel the length and breadth of the country for exclusive interviews with the top GAA players and managers.

We have some great competitions on the show for 2017, including our weekly and monthly prize give aways. Viewers can also look forward to the ‘Thar an Trasnán’ compeititon in association with O’Neills. This year and for the very first time, GAA clubs throughout the country will be able to participate in the competition.

Check out our weekly updates to be in with a chance to win any of our competitions on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SeoSpoirtTG4 or Twitter at: @seospoirtTG4

On the first show Dara and his guests, Tomás Ó Sé, David Henry and Brian Barry will look ahead at the first round of the National Football League, the RBS Six Nations and All-Ireland club hurling championship semi final.



Seó Spóirt, TG4, Friday 3 February, 8.30pm