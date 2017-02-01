Mulligan makes London club switch 01 February 2017





Owen Mulligan in the colours of his home club Cookstown Fr Rocks.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Owen Mulligan has transferred to London club Fulham Irish for the coming season.

The former Tyrone forward has moved to the English capital for work and according to a report from the42.ie this morning will be plying his trade on the pitch with the 2011 London SFC winners.

The now 35-year-old Mulligan retired from inter-county duty in 2012 after helping the Red Hands to their first ever All-Ireland crown nine years previous and earning two more Celtic Crosses in 2005 and 2008.

At club level, the man known as ‘Mugsy’ was instrumental in Cookstown Fr Rocks two All-Ireland intermediate championship victories in 2010 and 2013.