Barrowsiders hungry for success 01 February 2017





Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO Carlow football manager Turlough O'Brien. INPHO

The time has come for Carlow footballers to make their mark on the national stage bestowed their manager Turlough O’Brien.

O’Brien feels that there is a hunger there this year that has not been seen in a while and a great way to lay down a marker for the forthcoming NFL Division Four campaign would be to defeat favourites for the title Westmeath on Sunday.

The Barrowsiders travel to Cusack Park for the opening game and having run them so close in the O’Byrne Cup, O’Brien told the Carlow Nationalist that they have nothing to fear.

“The players are hungry for success. We have a hard core of players who have given great service for Carlow. They have stuck with it there through difficult years. They are really motivated again this year,” said O’Brien.

“They are trying to get out of Division 4. It is a tough target, a long campaign and it is a marathon rather than a sprint. There might be hiccups along the way but I think we are ready for anything that might come at us.”

He added: “We ae going up there confident we can beat Westmeath. They know it is going to be a tough battle after the O’Byrne Cup.”