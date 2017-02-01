O'Brien calls for transfer system to help weaker counties 01 February 2017





Kevin O'Brien and Mick O'Dwyer celebrate.

©INPHO/Garry O'Neill. Kevin O'Brien and Mick O'Dwyer celebrate.©INPHO/Garry O'Neill.

Former Wicklow All Star Kevin O’Brien has called for an inter-county transfer system allowing players from stronger counties to move to weaker ones.

All-Ireland champions Dublin captured the O’Byrne Cup last Sunday using the ‘third-string’ of their panel and while many impressed, Jim Gavin is not expected to use the majority of them come summer time for their Sam Maguire defence.

O’Brien outlined that those players would make a “huge difference” to a county like Wicklow, whom are currently priced at 11/2 to be promoted from Division 4 in the upcoming National League.

"For a young lad to play for Dublin it's a great ambition but there are a lot of quality players up in Dublin that are not going to get inter-county exposure,” O’Brien told the Irish Independent.

“It has to be frustrating. For Wicklow to get two or three of those, it would be outstanding.

"I'm sure there are players in Dublin and if I was that player thinking, 'God, I've played club football, I've won county titles and I can't get in on the Dublin team'. There must be frustration.

"We'll say you're a Dub and you're after winning an All-Ireland club, would you like to challenge yourself at the next level? 'Can I cut it at inter-county? Will I ever get the opportunity?'"

Wicklow football boss Johnny Magee, a two-time Leinster SFC winner with Dublin, says that his native county “have pulled away” from the rest when it comes to looking after their players.

“I hate harping on about it, but it’s down to resources, and looking after players, and yes, Dublin have pulled away, and you can see it. For me it’s very hard to sell it to a player. There have been players who have said to me ‘no Johnny, what’s the point?’

“I don’t mind getting beaten by a better football team on the day, or if they’ve a better game plan or tactics. What I do have an issue with is if they blow you out of the water because of sheer physicality and fitness and strength. Dublin have a full-time strength and conditioning coach, high performance coach, a proper chef who’s there to prepare their meals.”