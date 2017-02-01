Nolan savouring every moment 01 February 2017





Carlow's Kieran Nolan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Carlow's Kieran Nolan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Lining out for your county is one of the greatest feelings a GAA player can experience, states Carlow defender Kieran Nolan.

The demands of the inter-county player have increased ten-fold regardless of how successful a county is.

And the question is generally asked as to why a player would commit to the demands, with little hope of success.

And Nolan told the Carlow Nationalist that it means everything to him to put on the county jersey, something that he has wanted to do since he was a youngster.

“I love getting the opportunity to play for Carlow,” said Nolan. “Ever since I travelled around with my father I would have always wanted to play for the county.

“There is negativity out there. Some people ask why you are making sacrifices and missing out on going on weekends here and there.

“This is what lads do in every county to play at inter-county level. If you don’t want to, you don’t make those sacrifices. I don’t see it as a big deal to give up those things.”

Carlow begin their Division Four league campaign with an away clash against Westmeath at Cusack Park on Sunday.