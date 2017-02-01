Bastick expected to soldier on 01 February 2017





Dublin's Denis Bastick and his son Aiden celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Denis Bastick and his son Aiden celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Four-time All-Ireland winner Denis Bastick looks set to return for Dublin’s three-in-a-row bid this season.

The expectations were that the 35-year-old would retire from inter-county football following the Dubs’ victory over Mayo last October.

However, the Irish Independent reports that the Templeogue Synge St clubman, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, is set for a return to chase his fifth Celtic Cross with the Dubs.

Jim Gavin’s men travel to Cavan this Sunday for the opening round of their National League defence and caretaker manager Paul Clarke has said that up to eight players from the successful O’Byrne Cup winning side could be in with a shout for making the squad.