McGrath in positive mood 01 February 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath believes that his players are heading into Sunday’s league opener against Down full of confidence.

There were plenty of positives to take from the McKenna Cup according to McGrath, while he told the Fermanagh Herald that Down are looking to bounce back from a poor year last year.

“It’s a game we have to look at very positively and confidently,” said McGrath. “Down went through a bad year last year. This is the start of the real season and they’re starting with a home match against us.

“The local press here (Down) has emphasised the significance of this game to Down in terms of their confidence. If they can get a win against Fermanagh to break that losing league sequence they went through last year, it would be important for them going forward.

“I have relayed to our players that we can expect a pretty hot reception on Saturday night. The Down fans will be doing whatever they can to drive the team forward. So we’re under no illusions about the task that faces us.”