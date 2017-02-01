O'Mara quits Cavan panel

01 February 2017

Cavan goalkeeper Alan O'Mara

Alan O’Mara has opted out of the Cavan senior football panel ahead of their upcoming National League campaign.

The Dublin-born goalkeeper, who is the founder of Real Talks and author of ‘The Best is Yet to Come’ – a memoir released last year about football and his fight against depression, expressed his regret over the decision but said that work commitments left him with no choice.

“I took part in the whole pre-season but I just couldn’t give it enough time,” the Oliver Plunketts clubman told this week’s Anglo-Celt newspaper.

“I’m managing a couple of projects in Ulster and Munster and unfortunately it just meant I couldn’t give the football the time I needed.”  

The Breffni men begin life in Division 1 this Sunday when they welcome defending champions Dublin to Kingspan Breffni Park (throw-in 2.00pm).

 



