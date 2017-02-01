Carew believes not much between counties 01 February 2017





A kick of the ball could be the difference between promotion and relegation in the Division Three campaign, according to Sligo manager Niall Carew.

All teams in the division will have designs on winning promotion to division two, but two of the sides will be relegated.

Carew told the Sligo Champion that it was imperative to get off to a good start and get points on the board early on.

Sligo have a tough opener against Armagh, but Carew is adamant that every game will be tough as they prepare to face the likes of Tipperary, Laois, Antrim, Louth and Offaly.

“Look, it is a very, very tough division and we know that. I think the way it looks there will be a kick of the ball between the teams getting relegated and those getting promoted.

“Armagh are the favourites to go back up and then you have the likes of Tipperary, Laois, Antrim, Louth and Offaly, these are all strong footballing counties and will be a test.”