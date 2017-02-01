Video: St Mary's gunning for DCU

01 February 2017

The St Mary's players and management huddle after their Sigerson Cup round 1 victory over NUIG in Glenavy.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

The 2017 Independent.ie Sigerson Cup is beginning to heat up with crunch quarter-final games next week involving UU v UCD and DCU v St Mary's Belfast. 

St Mary's edged home this week after a "typical Sigerson game" with NUIG and after the 1-9 to 1-7 victory manager Paddy Tally praised the spirit in his team. 

"You can't put on a Ranch jersey unless you have belief. Attitude is crucial. We wouldn't survive at this level of football without it."

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.




