Joule in the crown for Wicklow 01 February 2017





A general view of the new Wicklow jersey for 2017.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. A general view of the new Wicklow jersey for 2017.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Wicklow GAA have launched their new official partnership with Joule Ireland.

The launch took place this week after the new deal had been revealed before Christmas.

Wicklow GAA vice chairman Martin Fitzgerald told the Wicklow People that the partnership would benefit all parties concerned.

“Joule is an innovative, dynamic company involved at the cutting edge of the renewable energy market,” said Fitzgerald.

“Joule’s pedigree in innovation and strive for excellence has led them to the forefront of their industry and has brought them from humble origins to be market leaders in both Ireland and the U.K.

“Their ambition and desire to react the top, mirrors that of many counties in the GAA, none more so than Wicklow.”

Joule Ireland will not only be the county’s principal football sponsor, but they will also be given the naming rights to the county grounds in Aughrim.