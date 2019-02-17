Teams from Down to Dubai in Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 01 February 2017



The launch of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2017 took place at Dublin’s Croke Park Hotel with Kerry All-Star Paul Geaney who announced details of the famed club Gaelic football tournament and festival which takes place 17-19 February in Comórtas HQ at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry and various GAA venues across the Dingle Peninsula.

32 teams in all compete from 14 counties across all four provinces as well as teams from the UK and the United Arab Emirates in ladies and men’s senior, intermediate and junior competitions.

For Gaelic football enthusiasts there is plenty to catch the eye with Kerry’s An Daingean and An Ghaeltacht with player/manager Marc Ó Sé taking part in the Dermot Earley senior men’s cup which also includes 2016 Laois county senior champions Stradbally, Kildare’s Sarsfields, Down’s Downpatrick which is managed by former Down footballer Conor Deegan, Dublin’s Fingallians and 2016 Wexford senior county finalists Glynn-Barntown. The junior men’s cup will feature Dubai Celts, the first Middle East team to play in the tournament.

Kerry's Keel, Anascaul and Lispole are up against Meath’s Dunderry, North Cork side Knocknagree and Sligo’s St. John’s in The Boars Head intermediate men’s cup and Valentia Island are flying the flag in the junior men’s cup against Cavan’s Shannon Gaels, Cork’s Ballinacurra and also the Dubai Celts.

Four Kerry ladies club teams line out over the tournament weekend with Southern Gaels in the senior ladies cup against current Dublin senior league champions Ballyboden St. Enda’s, Boardsmill of Meath, current Louth county champions Stabannon Parnells and Wicklow’s Bray Ladies. Corca Dhuibhne are in the intermediate cup against Mayo’s Burrishoole who are going for three in a row at the Comórtas along with Cavan’s Gowna Ladies, Baile Bhuirne’s Naomh Abán and Galway’s Maigh Cuilinn. Dingle Ladies and Clounmacon GAA are in the four team junior ladies cup against Liverpool’s John Mitchels and Dublin’s Lucan Sarsfields.

The football festival, which is also supported by Grant Thorton, Lee Strand Milk, Fáilte Ireland and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, has attracted over 13,000 club players since it began in 1989 and is a big boost for tourism in the area with over 1,800 bed nights created over three nights. This year, as well as nightly music and entertainment in Comórtas HQ at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub there will also be a special excerpt from a John B. Keane play hosted by the late playwright and author’s son Billy Keane on Sunday evening in the pub.

Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé promises a healthy mix of fun and sport, ‘We are thrilled to have 14 counties with plenty talent among them and and we finally have coaxed a team from the East, Dubai Celts, which was always a dream of Páidí’s. The support of local host clubs is crucial in ensuring we can maintain such a high number of teams and we thank them for their co-operation. We are delighted to bring on board our new title sponsors Lidl who are already great supporters of Gaelic Games in Ireland. We have over 1,000 people spending the weekend on the Dingle Peninsula, filling hotels and rental houses as well as using various other services which is great for business at a quiet time of year and long may it continue.

For a programme of events and a full list of teams visit www.Paidiose.com

Twitter: @PIOs85 Hashtag: #C omortas2017