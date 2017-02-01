'There are going to be a few debutants' - Gallagher 01 February 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher says he will be handing out a number of debuts for Sunday’s National League opener against Kerry in Ballybofey.

The Tir Chonaill men are minus the services of Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye, Eamon McGee, Colm McFadden, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Anthony Thompson and Leo McLoone from last season and Gallagher says that there will be “five to six” new players brought in to try and fill the void.

“Frank (McGlynn) played 40 minutes against Mayo and did not start back as early as the younger lads, but is coming along nicely,” Gallagher told The Irish News.

“There are going to be a few debutants and we feel it will be a very young team going out there.

“There is a lot of experience gone even from the last few championship matches we have played. And definitely there will be five to six players that would not be familiar with this level.

“But we are very happy with what we have seen in training and challenge matches from all these new lads.”