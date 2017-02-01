Experienced Lilywhites duo to miss out 01 February 2017





Kildare's Emmet Bolton.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kildare's Emmet Bolton.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kildare will definitely be without Fionn Dowling and Emmet Bolton for this weekend’s clash against Meath.

The sides meet at Pairc Tailteann in the opening round of the Allianz National Football League Division Two campaign on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Lilywhites must plan without Dowling and Bolton, whose experience will be a loss to the side as they look to start the campaign with a win.

Dowling is out for up to four weeks with a foot injury sustaining in training last weekend.

Bolton meanwhile, is still recovering from having his appendix removed over the Christmas period.

Aside from those two players, Kildare manager Cian O’Neill has a full strength squad to choose from for the clash against the Royals.

