All-Ireland club intermediate and junior final details announced 31 January 2017





St Mary's Cahersiveen's Sean Cournane celebrates with the All-Ireland IFC club trophy at Croke Park in 2016 ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy St Mary's Cahersiveen's Sean Cournane celebrates with the All-Ireland IFC club trophy at Croke Park in 2016 ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Croke Park has released the fixtures for the All-Ireland intermediate and junior finals in football and hurling.

The weekend of the 18 and 19 February will see the best of club action at GAA headquarters, with the hurling finals on Saturday and Sunday dedicated to football.

Saturday 18 February

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final

Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) v Carrickshock (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 4.45pm

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final

Mayfield (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 3pm

Sunday 19 February

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final

St. Colmcille’s (Meath) v Westport (Mayo), Croke Park, 3.45pm

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final

Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry) v Rock St Patrick's (Tyrone), Croke Park, 2pm