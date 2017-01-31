All-Ireland club intermediate and junior final details announced
31 January 2017
St Mary's Cahersiveen's Sean Cournane celebrates with the All-Ireland IFC club trophy at Croke Park in 2016 ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy
Croke Park has released the fixtures for the All-Ireland intermediate and junior finals in football and hurling.
The weekend of the 18 and 19 February will see the best of club action at GAA headquarters, with the hurling finals on Saturday and Sunday dedicated to football.
Saturday 18 February
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final
Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) v Carrickshock (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 4.45pm
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final
Mayfield (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 3pm
Sunday 19 February
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final
St. Colmcille’s (Meath) v Westport (Mayo), Croke Park, 3.45pm
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final
Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry) v Rock St Patrick's (Tyrone), Croke Park, 2pm