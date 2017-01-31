The London Look: Exiles release new jerseys for 2017 31 January 2017





The new London home and away jerseys for the 2017 season.

London GAA has released its new home and away jerseys for the 2017 season.

The Exiles have introduced a stylish new design with horizontal stripes going across a 'half-and-half' look and two stripes running down the sleeves.

Main sponsor Clayton Hotels remains on the front for a third season, as does the logo of The Irish World newspaper on the back.

Check out the new home and away jerseys below:

