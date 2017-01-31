The London Look: Exiles release new jerseys for 2017
31 January 2017
The new London home and away jerseys for the 2017 season.
Pics via OFFICIAL LONDON GAA (@LONDAINGAA) on Twitter.
London GAA has released its new home and away jerseys for the 2017 season.
The Exiles have introduced a stylish new design with horizontal stripes going across a 'half-and-half' look and two stripes running down the sleeves.
Main sponsor Clayton Hotels remains on the front for a third season, as does the logo of The Irish World newspaper on the back.
Check out the new home and away jerseys below:
The new London home jersey.
The new London away jersey.
