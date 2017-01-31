Launch of All-Ireland Scór na nÓg & Scór Sinsir Finals 2017 31 January 2017





Mary Kate Bonnes, from Tír na nÓg, Randalstown performs at the official launch of the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg & Scór Sinsir Finals Mary Kate Bonnes, from Tír na nÓg, Randalstown performs at the official launch of the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg & Scór Sinsir Finals

This year the All-Ireland finals of Scór will be held at The Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

This was announced by GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail at a launch of Scór at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast.

Scór is a GAA entertainment competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of the Gaelic Games in promoting the social enjoyment of Ireland's traditional culture and past-times.

The competition is organised in two stages - The finals of Scór na nÓg, for competitors under 17 years, will take place on 11th February and Scór Sinsir, for Seniors, will be held on 6th May.

Provincial winners and their supporters will travel to Belfast from all parts of Ireland to represent their clubs and provinces.

Speaking at the launch, Ó Fearghail said that about 1500 people are expected to travel from all parts of Ireland to Belfast for each event.

He congratulated all the young performers and their mentors on making it through to the All-Ireland Finals and he thanked the GAA Clubs and Counties for their help and support in organising the various stages of the competition.

Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson said: “I am delighted to see the Scór na nÓg agus Scór Sinsear All Ireland finals coming to Belfast and I look forward to a full house at the Waterfront on both occasions.

“Scór competitions provide marvellous entertainment in music, song and dance that enriches the activities of our association.

“I welcome Scór committee members from across the country who have travelled to attend this launch tonight and I recognise the voluntary labours of members and participants who do so much to promote our culture through Scór.”

Scór was established by the GAA in 1969 with the aim of promoting Ireland’s traditional past-times and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club during the winter months when Hurling, Football, Handball, Camogie, Ladies Football and Rounders had ceased.

Over the almost fifty years since it was founded, Scór is still a strong force in many counties. Many young performers have honed their skills, shared their talents and gained All Ireland recognition.

While interest has waned in some areas it is strong in others and there is evidence now of increased participation in some counties. It is one of the aims of Aogán Ó Fearghail that Scór will find new energy and continue to grow in the years ahead.

Scór has 8 competition disciplines that cover all aspects of Irish culture, Figure/Céilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Recitation/Storytelling, Instrumental Music, Léiriú Stáitse (Stage Presentation), Ballad Group, Set Dancing and Table Quiz. Competitions are organised at Club, Regional, County and Provincial level, with winners progressing through each stage, to ultimately reach the All Ireland Finals.