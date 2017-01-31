Sigerson Cup round-up: holders off to flier 31 January 2017





Cormac Costello of DCU with UCC's Lawrence Bastible in Sigerson Cup action ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Cormac Costello of DCU with UCC's Lawrence Bastible in Sigerson Cup action ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

UCD opened their Sigerson Cup defence with a commanding 5-16 to 2-6 victory over IT Sligo at Belfield this afternoon.

John Divilly’s lads led by 1-9 to 1-5 at the break, with Larry Moran and Eoghan Ban Gallagher trading goals, and further three-pointers from Paul Mannion, Conor McCarthy, Moran and Tom Hayes put the game to bed upon the restart

At St Joseph’s, Paddy Tally’s St Mary’s battled to a brilliant 1-9 to 1-7 defeat of NUIG. Maurice Sheridan’s charges led by 1-6 to 1-3 at the interval after Matthew Fitzpatrick has netted early on for the West Belfast college and Owen Gallagher replied in kind.

The match between Garda College and competition favourites UUJ at Templemore went to extra time after the teams shared 24 points inside the regulation hour. But extra time goals from Ryan McHugh and Michael McEvoy helped Jordanstown to a 2-15 to 0-13 success, with Patrick McBrearty on target seven times.

Elsewhere, UCC beat DCU / St Patrick's by 3-24 to 0-10 and and IT Carlow edged out IT Tralee, 1-8 to 0-9.



In the final game of the day DIT beat Athlone IT 1-13 to 0-11 with Martin Farragher netting the goal.

