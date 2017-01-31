FL Division 3 preview: a dogfight at top and bottom 31 January 2017





Croke Park on the day of an Allianz FL Division 3 final ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Croke Park on the day of an Allianz FL Division 3 final ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

The battle in the third tier begins this Saturday night with a Leinster derby in Portlaose, where both the hosts and Louth will look for a flying start.

Relegated in 2016, Laois are at evens for an immediate return to Division 2 with last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary and Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh fancied ahead of them by bookmakers.

Tipp surpassed all expectations last summer and should carry that momentum with them into their league campaign, having been handed an ideal start at home to Antrim, whom struggled throughout the McKenna Cup.

The return of Jamie Clarke should greatly boost Armagh’s prospects after some poor showings last year and they’ll likely have enough to get over Sligo in round one ahead of a crunch encounter at home to Laois, whom ended their 2016 campaign.

Longford are 14/1 for this competition and face a tough opener against neighbours Offaly, whom will have their Rhode stars (Niall McNamee included) back available to them. One too many defeats in the early rounds could see either of these two sides in trouble ahead of what is sure to be a relegation dog fight come late March.

Louth and Antrim are likely to be down there too as the two favourites for the drop don’t face off until round four.

Promotion tips: Armagh and Tipperary

Relegation: Antrim and Louth

Round 1 fixtures:

Saturday 4 February

Allianz FL Division 3 round 1

Laois v Louth, O'Moore Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Sunday 5 February

Allianz FL Division 3 round 1

Longford v Offaly, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Tipperary v Antrim, Clonmel, 2pm

Changes from 2016: Armagh and Laois came down from Division Two last year, while Antrim and Louth were promoted.

Outright promotion odds:

Tipperary 2/1

Armagh 9/4

Laois 11/4

Offaly 10/1

Longford 14/1

Sligo 16/1

Louth 16/1

Antrim 25/1