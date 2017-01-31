Did you know? ... it's okay to play for two clubs in two counties during the same season 31 January 2017





Ballyea's Niall Deasy celebrates ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Ballyea's Niall Deasy celebrates ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Niall Deasy played championship hurling for Ballyea in Clare and league fare for Parnells in Dublin last year.

The U21 All-Ireland winner feaured in Ballyea's first-round championship game, then transferred temporarily to Parnells to tog out in Division Two of the Dublin SHL, then returned to Clare for the concluding stages of the Banner County SHC, which Ballyea won before adding the Munster crown.

"It's a great thing to be able to do in the GAA, to play non-championship games in another county if you're working there," he tells The Irish Independent. "Clare is a three-and-a-half hour drive home, three-and-a half hours back up.

"To be able to train or play league games, it worked out great for me. I was based up in Dublin and could do my own thing without anyone putting pressure on me - I could choose my own training schedule.

"I wasn't forced to turn up for training at home; I'd do whatever I needed to do to get myself training properly and there was always a choice of fixtures. There were Ballyea games, there were Parnell's games to play - it wasn't a case of training ten times to play one game.

"Ballyea have been great for me, they don't put any pressure on me to do anything really, they just allow me to do my own thing, 'If you want to go training do', 'if you don't, don't bother', there's no case of 'you're here for training twice a week or you don't play'."