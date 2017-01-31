Gooch "the best that ever played" 31 January 2017





Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper and Justin Walsh of The Nire.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper and Justin Walsh of The Nire.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Daithi Casey has high praise for his Dr Crokes team-mate Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

Collecting his AIB Munster Club Footballer of the Year award yesterday, Casey spoke of his admiration for Cooper and expressed his desire to see the 33-year-old playmaker represent Kerry for a few more years:

"I think everyone in the whole country wants to see him coming back playing. I would certainly love to see him back playing with Kerry for another few years. He's the best that's ever played, in my view.

"He's concentrating on Crokes and hopefully we'll get over Corofin and he can be making all the decisions he wants. I've been lucky enough to play with him now for ten years and I owe him a lot of medals. He's won us a lot of medals over the years and he's just a great guy and a great leader.

"Some of the stuff he does in training is still mind-blowing. He's still our go-to guy all the time. He's our leader in the dressing-room."