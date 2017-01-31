Public "voting with their feet" - Ulster chief 31 January 2017





Cavan's Rory Dunne and Niall Sludden of Tyrone battle for possession during their Ulster SFC semi-final replay clash at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan's Rory Dunne and Niall Sludden of Tyrone battle for possession during their Ulster SFC semi-final replay clash at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

New Ulster Council secretary Brian McAvoy concedes that championship football is no longer as attractive to supporters as it used to be.

With attendances plummeting last year, McAvoy accepts that this drop was in line with a decrease in the quality of the games:

"The Leinster championships are down, the Munster championships are down. Ulster attendances are up, but they are only up because of two Ulster semi-finals ending in a draw," he is quoted in The Belfast Telegraph.

"Last year we had over 140,000, this year we had over 172,000, but the reason they are up is because we had two replays.

"I feel there are a number of factors, although we have maintained our prices - we have had the same prices for seven, eight years, which is overdue a look at, I think.

"The other thing I think we have to look at seriously is the quality of our games. Unfortunately, we no longer have 15 on 15, and we have people voting with their feet."