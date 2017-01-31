FL Division 4 preview: which two from three? 31 January 2017





The Louth team warm up before the 2016 Allianz FL Division 4 final at Croke Park ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan The Louth team warm up before the 2016 Allianz FL Division 4 final at Croke Park ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

We start our previews of this year’s Allianz Football League in Division 4, where the battle is set to be immense to get out of the basement.



Three teams stand out as the main contenders for the two promotion places – Limerick, Westmeath and Wexford.

A round one showdown between Wexford and Limerick should be the perfect way to kick off things as both look to become the early pacesetters of the division.

The Slayneysiders have enjoyed a decent start to life under new manager Seamus McEnaney, earning two wins from three games, and they’ll fancy their chances with home advantage in round one.

Limerick’s progress in the McGrath Cup this month saw them into the competition’s final, only to lose out to Kerry after extra time in the Gaelic Grounds, and Billy Lee’s charges will undoubtedly be looking to translate that form into the league.

Westmeath – last year’s beaten Leinster SFC finalists – are the bookies’ favourites for a first-laced return to Division Three and so long as they have players of the calibre of John Heslin in their ranks they’ll be the team to beat here.

Carlow face a tough opening assignment away to the Lake men and there’s no doubt that Barrowsiders boss Turlough O’Brien will be looking to make something happen in his second season in charge.

However, whether or not O’Brien’s men can make the leap up to join this section’s ‘big three’ remains to be seen – and the same goes for Wicklow and Leitrim. The latter two face off in round one in Aughrim, where a win for the hosts and a surprise scalp against one of the above could have them in good shape come the business end of things.

Waterford remain a struggling outfit going on early evidence of this season, while London’s 150/1 odds for promotion spell out their prospects.

Promotion tips: Westmeath & Wexford

Round 1 fixtures:



Sunday 5 February

Allianz FL Division 4 round 1

Waterford v London, Lemybrien, 1pm

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Changes from 2016: Antrim and Louth were promoted to Division Three, while Westmeath and Limerick were the two that made the drop to the bottom tier.

Outright FL Division 4 odds:

Westmeath 11/10

Wexford 5/2

Limerick 7/2

Carlow 14/1

Wicklow 16/1

Leitrim 16/1

Waterford 18/1

London 150/1