When Jim spoke, everybody listened

Donegal's Christy Toye.

Christy Toye has given an insight into the inspirational nature of former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness.

Toye played alongside McGuinness in the Donegal colours between 2001 and 2004 and was part of the squad that the Glenties man led to All-Ireland glory in 2012:

“When he spoke, everybody listened," the Naomh Mícheál ace reflects in The Irish Times. "He had a four year plan - I remember he said ‘two Ulster titles and one All-Ireland, that’s the aim.’ We had been hammered by Armagh the year before by 20 points and there’s Jim chatting about winning the All-Ireland.

“We actually won two Ulster titles and the All-Ireland in the first two seasons, and won three Ulster titles and came close to winning a second All-Ireland so he, and we, exceeded expectations.”