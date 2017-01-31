Davy Fitz: no pressure on us 31 January 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald speaks to his players before their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald says all the pressure is on Galway and Limerick to escape from Division 1B of the national hurling league.

The Model County will open their league campaign against Limerick in Wexford Park on February 12th and Fitzgerald insists there's no pressure on the hosts. "It's grand for us because the pressure really isn't on us," he says in The Irish Daily Star.

"The pressure is on Galway and Limerick as they are the two teams expected to come out and that's being straight with you.

"Galway were within touching distance of the All-Ireland and Limerick are a very decent team, beat Wexford well last year. We can just go out and throw off the shackles.

"If we come out of it, people will think that it's a miracle but, you know what, we'll give it a go and see what happens. We are going to tear into it and have a cut, but I don't think the pressure is on us."