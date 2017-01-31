Video: NUIG captain Conor Cleary hoping for a bit of luck 31 January 2017





Excitement is building in the West ahead of the 2017 Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup Finals weekend which is being hosted by NUIG on February 24/25.

Speaking at a launch for the event, host captain Conor Cleary said there was an extra drive behind the team effort to reach the weekend, beginning this Thursday with a crunch game at UL.

“We've only been the puck of a ball away in recent years so hopefully we'll get a bit of luck on our side this year.”

Video by Jerome Quinn Media