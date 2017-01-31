Callanan humbled by Tipp's Belfast welcome 31 January 2017





Seamus Callanan was overawed by the incredible reception All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary were afforded in Antrim at the weekend.

The Premier County recorded a 4-19 to 2-15 victory over the Glensmen in Corrigan Park in a challenge game staged in memory of Nenagh native Fr Alex Reid, who was instrumental in the peace process

“It’s been absolutely brilliant. The Antrim County Board put on a great show for us and we’re very grateful to come up here and remember such a great man in Fr Alex Reid," All Star attacker Callanan says in The Irish News. "It’s just been a brilliant weekend and it’s great to have that connection with Antrim GAA now.

“Coming out of Tipperary and getting that kind of support from the kids was amazing. Even at training on Saturday, there must have been 800 or 900 kids there. We got a great lift out of it. As much as we gave to the kids, they gave us so much more – it was incredible.”