Tyrone's home record isn't great - Donnelly 31 January 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mattie Donnelly accepts that Tyrone need to improve their home record if they're to make an impression in the national football league.

Division Two winners last year, the Red Hands open their top-flight programme against Roscommon at Healy Park on Sunday. Last time they were in Division One, Mickey Harte's men failed to win any of their four home matches...

“Roscommon next week’s as tough as it gets in Omagh where our home record isn’t great - we have to be aware of that,” the Trillick clubman notes in The Irish News.

“It’s something we have to address because a lot of other counties have made their home ground into a fortress and there’s no reason why we can’t. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do this campaign.

“If you’ve any ambitions of progressing to the latter stages, you have to get off to a good start. It’s not a good place to come in after that break if you’ve started off badly, so that’s a big thing we’ll be targeting."